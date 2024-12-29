South Africa has become the first team to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 after a thrilling win over Pakistan in the first Test on Sunday (Dec 29). The Proteas just needed to win one of the two games of their home Test series against Pakistan to enter their maiden WTC Final.

The Internatioal Cricket Council (ICC) also confirmed the same with a post on social medial platform X. Here's the post below:

South Africa's chances were bightened up after India's 0-3 loss to New Zealand at home but them making it to the final speaks volume about their abilities too.

Chasing a modest 148 to win the first Test against Pakistan, SA were cruising alsong at 62/3 before the visiting bowlers wrested back the control. SA went into the lunch on day 4 at 99/8, still needing 48 runs to win with two wickets left.

Kagiso Rabada (31 off 26 balls) and Marco Jansen (16 off 24) then added 51 runs for the ninth wicket to take SA to a thrilling win.

WTC Final 2025 Scenarios

With SA being confirmed as one of the finalists, only one of Australia and India can grab the second spot. Australia, which are second on the points tally, can still make it to the final despite drawing their ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series 2-2 vs India. Australia, however, would need to win their next series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka after BGT ends in draw.

For India, they have to win the ongoing BGT 3-1 to ensure their qualification in the WTC Final and if they fail to do so, their qualification will rest on the other teams' results, especially Australia vs Sri Lanka.