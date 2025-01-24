Former South African Cricketer, Jonty Rhodes on Friday (Jan 24) shared his thoughts as his national team reached the World Test Championship for the first time since its inception.

South Africa booked their place in the one-off final with a commanding performance in the first Test against Pakistan in Centurion. This victory marked the culmination of a successful campaign in the 2023-25 WTC cycle, during which the Proteas won eight out of 12 Tests.

Their dominant 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final Test of the series sealed a 2-0 victory and confirmed their top position on the nine-team points table.

“I’m a South African cricket player. I'm very happy with the South African cricket team in the World Test Championship final. We have never been there before. It is a great effort to get ahead of some of the strong teams in the world currently,” Jonty said in an interview.

A fairytale journey

The Proteas’ journey to the WTC finals is a fairytale one. They started the 2023-25 WTC cycle on a shaky note with a 1-1 draw against India at home. It was followed by a second-string side led by Neil Brand touring New Zealand amid SA20 season two, for a two-Test series and losing 2-0. This series and SA’s move to send a second-string, largely inexperienced side raised questions over their commitment to Tests.