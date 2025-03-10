Parunika Sisodia stands tall with a confident appearance, her expressive eyes reflecting the ambition and drive that have defined her journey. A fierce competitor on the field, she carries a quiet determination, an energy that fuels her every move. From the moment she picked up the ball, cricket became more than a game; it became her calling.

Having been a part of India's victorious U19 Women’s World Cup squad, Parunika now finds herself navigating the complexities of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), a stage that demands adaptability, resilience, and an unwavering belief in one’s abilities. “To be honest, U19 World Cup and the WPL are two very different stages,” she shares with a smile. “The experience and the level of players here are way ahead. U19 is still a growing stage, but it helped me gain that confidence that I can perform under pressure.”

The transition from youth cricket to a professional league like WPL can be daunting. For Parunika, it was a moment of realisation—this was no longer just about potential; it was about professionalism, discipline, and proving herself on a global stage. “Being in the WPL has taught me that this isn’t U19 anymore. You have to be strict with yourself, be professional, and always know why you did something.”

Her journey with Mumbai Indians (MI) began with an unexpected twist. After being part of the inaugural WPL season with Gujarat Giants, she was released. That moment of setback became her biggest motivation. “It was my dream to be back in the WPL. I was with GG in the first season, but then I was dropped. That’s when I told myself—I will come back as a better player,” she recalls. “The date MI announced my name as a replacement for Pooja was exactly one year after I had made that promise to myself.”

Walking into the MI camp, she was met with warmth and guidance, particularly from head coach Charlotte Edwards. “Charlotte ma’am was very welcoming. The first day, she told me, ‘No matter what, you are here, and we trust you. We’ll clear your roles day by day. Just enjoy the game and be yourself.’ That gave me the confidence to feel at home.”

'I talk to Amelia more than anyone else'

Having cricketing stalwarts around her has been another advantage. Sharing the dressing room with players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Hayley Matthews has been an invaluable learning experience. “Harman looks like she’s very strict on the field, but for me, she is the most calm person out there. She’s fun, but if you don’t do what’s expected of you, you will see a different side of her,” she laughs.

One of her closest mentors has been New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, the ICC Cricketer of the Year. “I talk to Amelia more than anyone else. She’s guided me on where to bowl, how to set my field, and most importantly, to trust my own abilities.”

Parunika’s first wicket in the WPL was a defining moment. “Before that ball, I had bowled a wide, and UP Warriorz even took a review. Then Harmanpreet just gave me a look, signaling where to bowl. I followed it, and I got my first wicket. I just looked at her and smiled. Getting your first WPL wicket is special, and that moment gave me so much confidence.”

Her aspirations for the season are simple yet ambitious. “I just want to learn as much as I can and contribute to my team’s success. The experience matters the most, and I want to make the most of it. Hopefully, I willl come back the next season and deliver what everyone expects from me," she signed off with a smile.

Parunika’s story is one of an unrelenting drive to prove herself. She is no longer just an aspiring cricketer; she is a player who belongs on this stage, ready to pave out her legacy in the world of women’s cricket.