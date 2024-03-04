WPL 2024, RCB-W vs UPW-W, Match Preview: Bangalore aim to snap losing streak against resurgent Warriorz

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women would be looking to get back to winnings ways during their Women's Premier League (WPL) match against resurgent UP Warriorz (UPW) Women on Monday (March 4) in Bengaluru. Both the teams are at four points each after winning two of their four games in the season so far. While UPW have won their last two games, RCB have been on the losing end despite making a winning start to the season.

The two teams had faced each other on February 24 as well - the second match of the season - and RCB emerged victorious in that, albeit by just two runs. Bangalore's next outing was much better when they chased down a target of 108 runs against Gujarat Giants with eight wickets in hand.

In the next two matches, RCB faltered with both bat and ball and lost successively against table-toppers Delhi Capitals and then to Mumbai Indians.

Against Delhi, RCB conceded 194 runs - the highest this season by any team but could manage only 169 runs in reply, thus losing the match by 25 runs. Against Mumbai, RCB batters failed to get going and set a below par target of 132 to Mumbai, who chased it down with seven wickets in hand.

Talking about UPW, after losing their first match closely to RCB, they received a proper thumping from DC. The Warriorz could manage only 119/9 against Delhi and the Capitals chased it down in 14.3 overs for the loss of only one wicket.