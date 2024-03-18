WPL 2024, Final: RCB's Sophie Molineux bowls sensational triple-wicket over vs DC - WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women's Sophie Molineux bowled a dream over in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday (Mar 17) to help her team lift the trophy. Batting first, DC were on the charge with 64/0 in seven overs when Molineux bowled the triple-wicket over and derailed the proceedings.

The RCB bowler first dismissed Shafali Verma who was looking dangerous with 44 off 26 already to her name. Molineux then removed Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey on successive balls in the same over as DC went from 64/0 to 65/3 at the end of the over. Have a look at the wickets below:

Molineux eventually finished with figures of 3/20 in her four overs and won the Player of the Match award for her performance. DC could never bounce back from the triple blow and Shreyanka Patil's exploits ensured that they didn't play full 20 overs. Patil took 4/12 in 3.3 overs as DC got bowled out for 113 in 18.3 overs.