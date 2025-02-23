Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi was present at the ICC Academy on the eve of the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy game in Dubai, motivating the Men in Green to land the first punch, urging them to ‘win at any cost’. Per the latest reports, Naqvi has asked the team to shut all critics, including him, with a powerful performance a win against India.

A PTI report stated that Pakistan’s training session, scheduled for two hours, was cut short after Naqvi held discussions with key holders, including the skipper Mohammad Rizwan, head coach Aaqib Javed, and senior pacers like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. The report added that Naqvi was unhappy with the team’s selection for the New Zealand game as he interacted with each team player and support staff.

Speaking to the media later, Naqvi said Pakistan is ready to play India in the marquee Champions Trophy clash, expecting this to be a cracker while adding that his team is well-equipped for the tie.

"It will be a great game. Our team is fully prepared, and in my opinion, they are in good form. We stand with them, whether they win or lose," Naqvi said.

Babar’s absence raises doubts

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam was nowhere to be seen during his team’s final training session ahead of the India match, raising questions over his availability. Since no media reports have suggested that Babar is nursing any injury or faces any threat of getting dropped after the New Zealand game, he remains a vital cog in the wheel against India.

Babar faced a lot of flak from all corners for his 90-ball 64 against the Kiwis while chasing as Pakistan fell shy of the target (321) by 60 runs, losing a key chance to gain an early lead over their competitors in the home tournament.

However, against India, all eyeballs will again be on him, with the question remaining, where would he bat? After Fakhar Zaman’s untimely injury that ruled him out of the tournament, with the PCB bringing in Imam-ul-Haq as his replacement, Pakistan could have a new opening stand for his marquee clash.

Besides, reports of Pakistan including opener Usman Khan into the playing XI are also doing rounds on social media. Should Usman and Imam open against India, Babar would return to his ideal number three position, where he batted majorly throughout his career.

(With inputs from agencies)