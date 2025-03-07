England Cricket managing director Robert Key might have defended his team and their performance following their embarrassing exit from the Champions Trophy 2025 but came down hard on English players for forgetting to draw a line during media interactions. Though they can still put behind such results with better performances in upcoming series, what will hurt them is the social media flak for some of their players' unnecessary remarks.

England was placed in Group B alongside Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan, losing to all three and exiting the tournament with zero points. Though their ODI woes seem to swell up a bit after this result, Key is keen on making right calls to bring their One-Day cricket back on track, wanting to start with something unrelated to the on-field game – the media interactions.

What happened?

England toured India for the white-ball leg ahead of the first showpiece event of the year, losing seven of the eight contested matches across two formats. After several media reports of them skipping training sessions throughout the series made headlines, the head coach, Brendon McCullum and then-captain Jos Buttler defended it.

However, what went wrong for them was opener Ben Duckett’s remarks after the series conclusion, saying England wouldn’t mind losing to India in a bilateral series as long as England beat them in an ICC event final, which was far from what unfolded this time.

Following England’s exit from the competition, Key addressed this, saying, "I have no issue with the way our guys go about things. But there's no doubt that we've got to get better when we're doing interviews when players are doing their post-match press conferences; we speak a lot of rubbish a lot of the time.”

Though Duckett’s standout performance (227 runs in three matches) helped him escape fans’ mocking and backlash on social media, Key said despite every right effort put in to maintain the dressing room’s decorum, such remarks are not welcomed.

“They're trying so hard to not sort of upset players in the dressing room, not try and give away something that they don't think they should, and then they end up creating headlines through that,” Key said in a chat with Sky Sports.

“But I don't kill people for the things they say. There's not a world in where we think the players don't care, that they don't want to go and get big scores, that they don't care about winning, that they're arrogant.

"That's absolutely not true. Half the time when they're getting themselves into trouble it's because they're actually trying to concentrate so hard that they end up making mistakes,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)