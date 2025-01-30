Virat Kohli's stardom gripped the fans as they stood in long lines to get entry into Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch their favourite local boy play in Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match on Thursday (Jan 30).

Advertisment

The videos doing rounds on social media showed a long queue outside the entry gate of the stadium for fans which was declared free by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). Watch one such video below:

The 2KM long queue outside Arun Jaitley Stadium for Virat Kohli 👑



- Virat Kohli, The Biggest Crowd Puller 🐐 pic.twitter.com/GJVKfsLK76 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 30, 2025

Advertisment

All eyes on Kohli Delhi vs Railways

India star Virat Kohli made his return to domestic cricket after 13 years when he took the field against Railways for Delhi for the first time since 2012. Railways were asked to bat first after Delhi skipper Ayud Badoni won the toss. Kohli was stationed in slips during early overs - a position where he fields generally for India in Tests as well.

Also Read: Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Match Score and Updates

Advertisment

Kohli is one of the high-profile players, including Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ravindra Jadeja, to feature in Ranji Trophy matches for their respective teams.

The participation comes in the wake of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) making it mandatory for players to play domestic cricket after the recent series losses against New Zealand and Australia in Tests.

Kohli made his debut for Delhi in 2006 against Tamil Nadu before playing his last match in 2012. In six years, the former Indian skipper went on to play 23 matches - scoring 1,574 runs at an average of 50.70.

Overall, Kohli has played 155 first-class matches (including his 123 Tests) and has scored 11,479 runs (including 9,230 Test runs) at an average of 55.96 with 37 hundreds (30 in Tests) and 39 fifties (31 in Tests).