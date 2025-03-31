After 10 days of cricket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Mumbai Indians remain the only team to open their account. MI have lost both their matches so far in the league as they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday (Mar 31) at Wankhede stadium.

KKR, who are the defending champions, have 50-50 record in the two games played so far and would be hoping to build on the momentum against a struggling Mumbai Indians side.

MI vs KKR, Today match prediction:

Last season, Mumbai won the toss five times at Wankhede but managed to win only two games as they chased in all of those games. They scored 32 runs on an average for each wicket with a highest of 199.

A year before that, in 2023, they had the best averages runs per wicket in a season at Wankhede - 46 - as they won three out of four games after winning the toss and electing to bowl.

So it seems safe to say that they'll be choosing to bowl first at their home ground if they win the toss and back themselves to chase the target.

Wankhede also has shorter boundaries and a high-scoring fest is pretty much on the cards but Mumbai would be hoping for their batters to join the part soon as asked by their skipper Hardik Pandya after the last loss.

KKR, on the other hand, snapped their losing streak at Wankhede last season when they won the match by 24 runs. Before the win last season, KKR had not won a game at Wankhede since 2016.

KKR have poor record in both batting and fielding first at Wankhede - they have lost eight out of 10 games while batting first but managed slightly better with fielding first - losing four and winning three matches.

If won the loss, they'd hopefully go with batting second while MI might do that same as they have won 24 games while batting first and 27 while batting second.