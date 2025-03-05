In the latest round of musical chairs for the captain's seat, Pakistan have appointed Salman Ali Agha their new T20I skipper - the fourth one since January 2024. This development comes days after host Pakistan's unceremonious exit from the Champions Trophy 2025, where they failed to make it to the semis.

The new skipper, who replaced Mohammad Rizwan, has promised 'high risk cricket' in the future and has already made aware of failures associated with that. Agha made the comments at a press conference in Lahore as Pakistan gear up to travel to New Zealand for a white-ball tour of five T20Is and three ODIs.

"It's an honour for me and also a challenge," Agha said at the press conference on Wednesday (Mar 5). "We've brought a few youngsters into the team who have been playing the brand of cricket in domestic cricket that we want to play in the national side going forward.

"We have to focus on our intent and approach. We have to improve that. In modern day cricket, these things are important. This is a young team and we want to play fearless cricket. That is high-risk cricket, which is a requirement in modern cricket. There will be failures with that approach, but we have to support our players," he added.

After failures in three consecutive ICC events - ODI World Cup 2023 where they lost to Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 where they lost to the USA and ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan now turn focus on upcoming Asia Cup later this year and the T20 World Cup next year in India and Sri Lanka.

There was a lot of criticism for Pakistan after they failed to impress in home conditions with many former players calling for a complete overhaul for the cricketing set-up including giving chances to new players.