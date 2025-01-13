South Africa called up pacers – Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi to the 15-man squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

🚨SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT🚨



White-ball head coach Rob Walter has today announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be played in Pakistan from 19 February – 09 March.



One-Day International captain Temba Bavuma will lead the full-strength squad, which… pic.twitter.com/Bzt0rqjveG — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 13, 2025

South Africa, the winners of the inaugural editions in 1998, boasts a strong squad for the eight-team tournament scheduled in Pakistan and the UAE. Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas, who are placed in Group B alongside Australia, England and Afghanistan.

The pace battery of Nortje and Ngidi missed the entire home season with respective injuries. While Nortje suffered a broken toe, Ngidi was out with a groin injury. Both will join seasoned campaigner Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder in the fast-bowling department, with the Proteas naming Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi as two frontline spinners.

Meanwhile, the 15-man squad already includes ten players featured in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, with Mulder and openers Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickleton among the ones earning their maiden ICC tournament call-up.

Beware of South Africa

South Africa reached the semis of the 50-over World Cup two years ago, looking daunting and unbeatable until India broke their back with a thumping win. That, however, wasn’t enough to stop them as they cruised to the semis only to suffer a defeat at the hands of the eventual winners Australia.

In Champions Trophy 2025, they would aim to repeat their past performances that broke countless records, and to do that, they have firepower in their batter, including Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Rassie van der Dussen and Tristan Stubbs.

With newcomers added to this spicy batting line-up, South Africa will be a force to reckon with in this competition.

South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 squad -

Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs and Rassie van der Dussen

South Africa’s Group B fixtures –

February 21: South Africa vs Afghanistan, Karachi

February 25: South Africa vs Australia, Rawalpindi

March 1: South Africa vs England, Karachi

