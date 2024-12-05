New Delhi, India

India thrashed Australia by 295 runs in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) opening Test, in Perth. After the match, pacer Josh Hazlewood's comments made heads turn when, in a post-match presser, he was asked about how the team could have turned the game around in their favour. To this, Hazlewood said, "You probably have to ask one of the batters that question... I’m probably looking mostly towards the next Test." His remark went viral as many former cricketers, including Sunil Gavaskar, felt there is rift in the Aussie camp. However, former Australia captain Aaron Finch hit back at Gavaskar.

Gavaskar, ahead of the second Test in Adelaide, wrote in his column for Sportstar, "The panic in the Australian ranks is palpable, with former players calling for heads to be chopped off and some even hinting at cracks in the Australian team after Josh Hazlewood's media interview at the end of the third day's play, where he suggested that it was up to the batters to now do something."

"Now, a few days later, Hazlewood is out of the second Test and possibly the series too with a supposed side strain. Strangely, nobody had noticed anything wrong with Hazlewood at that media conference. Mystery, mystery - the like of which was common in Indian cricket in the past. Now, it's the Aussies and like Old McDonald, I'm simply loving it," he added.

Now, Finch has slammed Gavaskar's comment. Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, he said, "It's not jabs anymore. Sunny is throwing haymakers over the top. It's quite funny because, having spent a lot of time with him during the first test, he was not saying things like that. He was very respectful of the current Australian group. But now he has just gone bang."

Australia have named their playing XI for the day-night Test in Adelaide, which kicks off on Friday (Dec 6). Scott Boland has replaced an injured Hazlewood.

