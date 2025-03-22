SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Rajasthan Royals will kick off their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) campaign against last season's runners-up SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The former champions will look to make a positive start to their season, having made the playoffs in IPL 2024. Ahead of the IPL 2025 contest between SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, here are all the details.

Where to watch the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match on TV?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports and Sports 18 Network in India.

Where to watch the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match will be played at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match will start at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday (Mar 23) with the toss taking place at 3:00 PM IST.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 Squads

SunRisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Aniket Verma.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Maheesh Theekshana, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Singh Rathore.