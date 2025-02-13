Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has detailed how a change in mindset midway through the tournament (2017 ICC Champions Trophy) helped them overcome a massive mental block of beating India in an ICC event, as they accomplished their dream of squashing a billion Indian hopes in the summit clash, winning by 180 runs.

Advertisment

India beat Pakistan comprehensively in their group stage game earlier but faltered on the day when it mattered the most. Though India hold an upper hand over Pakistan in the World Cups (50 and 20 overs), the Men in Green have tasted success against their archrivals in Champions Trophy history, winning three of the five outings in the tournament.

Also read | ‘Non-negotiable’ - No relief for Indian players as BCCI clears stance on new policy

Reflecting on how Pakistan turned the tables around in that tournament, Sarfaraz said a pep talk from the seniors, including two all-rounders, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, helped them create history, winning their maiden Champions Trophy.

Advertisment

“Afterwards (following defeat to India in the group stage), we had a great team meeting, and some of our senior guys—Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez—all said their piece. You need those types of characters around you.”

“We changed our mindset from that day. The acrimony was very good for us; we made a couple of changes to the team, and it helped our confidence," Sarfaraz said in a chat with the ICC.

Pakistan lost their tournament opener to India but won the remaining games against South Africa, Sri Lanka and England en route to the final. After Pakistan had the better of the hosts in the crucial semis clash, beating India was a mere formality.

Advertisment

History!

In the final, Fakhar Zaman hit a brilliant hundred, while handy contributions from the middle order propelled them to 338 for four in 50 overs. India got off to the worst possible start, losing the top three, including Virat Kohli inside the first ten overs. Middle order collapse meant India had young Hardik Pandya, and seasoned campaigner Ravindra Jadeja alongside the tail to chase the target; that turned out too much, as India lost the match by 180 runs.

"We knew we had beaten some of the best teams, so India was nothing we had not seen. I told the guys to relax, forget the result, and just give 100 per cent."

“The rest is history. When the last wicket went down, and we won, it is impossible to describe that feeling in words. When I took the last catch, I was at the gully. And I just ran. I saw Shoaib Malik and ran into his arms, I jumped into him and hugged him. The whole team then joined in. It was indescribable,” Sarfaraz noted.

Meanwhile, for the 2025 Champions Trophy, India and Pakistan are placed in Group A, alongside New Zealand and Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies)