India skipper Rohit Sharma is set to play for Mumbai in the red-ball tournament Ranji Trophy 10 years after playing his last first-class match in domestic cricket. Rohit confirmed his availability during the announcement of India's 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

"Yes, I will play," Rohit said when asked specifically about his participation in domestic cricket.

Rohit will play in Mumbai's next Ranji game against Jammu and Kashmir from January 23 to 26. The side also includes other big players, namely, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shardul Thakur as well.

How many runs did Rohit score in his last Ranji Trophy match?

Rohit last played in the Ranji Trophy in 2015 against Uttar Pradesh. He was required to bat only once in the match and scored 113 off 140 balls as Mumbai declared their innings at 610/9. Rohit had batted at number four, between Shreyas Iyer (137 runs) and Suryakumar Yadav (58 runs).

Rohit Sharma's Ranji Trophy stats

Rohit made his debut for Mumbai in 2008 before playing his last match in 2015. In seven years, the Indian skipper went on to play 29 matches and batted in 42 innings, scoring 3,170 runs at an average of 88.05 with 13 centuries and 11 fifties.

Overall, Rohit has played 128 first-class matches (including 67 Tests) and has scored 9,287 runs (including 4,301 Test runs) at an average of 49 with 29 hundreds (12 in Tests) and 38 fifties (18 in Tests).

Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad for match against Jammu and Kashmir: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore (wk), Akash Anand (wk), Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Awasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Karsh Kothari