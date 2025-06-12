/WTC Final 2025: Rabada unlocks unbelievable rare feat at Lord's, joins West Indies legend

South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada etched his name with golden letters in cricket history during the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord’s. Rabada became the only second player ever to have his name on both the home and away honours boards at the Home of Cricket.

At Lord’s stadium in London, players who score a century or take five wickets in a Test match have their names inscribed in gold on the dressing room honours boards. Until now, only West Indies legend Gordon Greenidge had achieved this rare double feat. Greenidge scored centuries against England in 1984 and 1988 (on the away board) and also made a century for the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) against the Rest of the World in 1987 (on the home board).

On Wednesday (June 11), Rabada joined Greenidge by taking 5/51 against Australia. Since South Africa has been allocated the home dressing room for the WTC Final, Rabada’s performance earned him a spot on the home honours board. He already had his name etched on the away honours board for a five-wicket haul against England in 2022.

To help prepare, South Africa roped in former England bowler Stuart Broad, who has scalped 113 wickets at the title venue. "Stuart gave us a few pointers on certain field placings and in general with the conditions with cloud cover and wind," Rabada was quoted saying to BBC.

Rabada is now the fourth highest wicket-taker for South Africa

With the five-wicket haul against the Aussie in the mace-winning clash, Rabada also moved to fourth place on South Africa’s all-time wicket-takers list, passing Allan Donald.

He now has 332 wickets, behind only Makhaya Ntini, Shaun Pollock, and Dale Steyn.

Rabada said at the post-match presentation that being part of that elite group is special, and he hopes to continue performing strongly. On a tough day for batters at Lord’s, Rabada stood out with his sheer pace and accuracy.