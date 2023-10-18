Afghanistan bowler Azmatullah Omarzai, during the ODI World Cup 2023 game against New Zealand in Chennai, bowled a perfect full-length delivery to send back Rachin Ravidra packing. The ball by Zazai gone past through Ravindra's defence and sent his middle stump flying as Kiwis lost their second wicket.

It was full ball, on which the batter heaved wildly and the ball cantered on the middle-stump to uproot it. Have a look at the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) × The bowler took another wicket in the same over, sending back set batter Will Young, who was batting at 54 at that time to bring Afghanistan back in the game. After Omarzai's twin-wicket 21st over, New Zealand score went from 109/1 to 110/3. The Kiwis were not event fully out of the dent and Rashid Khan hit in the next over, sending back Daryl Mitchell for just 1 run.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field first in Chennai on October 18. The decision was proved right as they took the first Kiwi wicket for a team score of just 30 runs, dismissing Devon Conway (20). Young and Ravindra (32) then joined the forces and added 79 runs for the second wicket before Omarzai removed both in the same over.

After being four wickets down for 110 in the 22nd over, Glenn Phillips (26) and skipper Tom Latham (25) started rebuilding the innings for New Zealand. The duo had added 53 runs for the fifth wicket as the scorecard read 163/4 at the end of 35th over with both batters unbeaten at the time of writing this report.

New Zealand previously have won all three of their matches and another win in Chennai would boost their semifinal chances significantly. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a huge win against defending champions England.

