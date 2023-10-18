Netherlands created a huge upset in the ODI World Cup 2023 with a 38-run win over South Africa on October 17 in Dharamsala. Thanks for skipper Scott Edwards' 78 off 69, Netherlands were able to post a modest score of 245 despite being six wickets down for 110-odd runs. While chasing, South Africa never looked in command with wickets tumbling continuously as they got all-out for 207.

The game was a historic one for Dutchmen who got their third win in all the ODI World Cups they have played and here are some of the top moments from the game:

Horror start for Netherlands

Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada struck early for South Africa, taking three wickets to leave Netherlands reeling three down for 43 inside 11 overs. While Rabada dismissed Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede, Jansen took the wicket of Max O'Dowd.

The Dutch innings didn't seem to go anywhere after early jolts as they kept losing wickets and the scorecard ready 112/6 by the end of 27th over which soon became 140/7 in the 34rd over. The Proteas were looking at a target of something between 170-190 before the tables turned.

Supported by Roelof van der Merwe (29) and Aryan Dutt (23 off 9), Edwards launched a brilliant rearguard assault on the Proteas as the last three Dutch wickets added 105 runs in about 9 overs. Edwards top-scored in the game with 78 off just 69 balls, hitting 10 fours and one six.

Chasing the modest total, South Africa never looked comfortable as they lost first three wickets in quick succession, going from 36/0 to 42/3 in space of 15 balls. The Dutch bowlers were precise with their lines and lengths and able to strangulate the SA batters. The Proteas could never really recover from there as they soon lost half the side for just 89 runs in 18.5 overs.

Despite being in precarious position, David Miller was on the crease and SA were still hopeful. Logan van Beek, however, sent down a ripper to rattle the stumps of Miller and kill any hopes for South Africa. The chase didn't last long after Miller was back in the hut and the Proteas eventually got all out for 207 - losing the game by 38 runs.

South Africa next play England on October 21 in Mumbai who also suffered a upset against Afghanistan recently in the ODI World Cup 2023.

