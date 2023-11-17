The English duo of Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough will be the standing umpires for the ODI World Cup final between India and Australia on Sunday (Nov 19) as announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC)). The experienced duo has been around the game for more than a decade, having also officiated in the semifinal clashes of the tournament.

The final between India and Australia will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where the hosts will be huge favourites to win against the record champions.

Illingworth, Kettleborough to take charge

Promoted to the ICC International List on the same day in November 2009 Illingworth and Kettleborough will now be tasked to lead the forces in Ahmedabad. This will be the second time Kettleborough takes charge of the showpiece occasion, having previously managed the 2015 ODI World Cup final along with Kumar Dharmasena of Sri Lanka when Australia beat New Zealand in the final at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Illingworth was in charge of India’s semifinal win over New Zealand where they won by 70 runs in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Both Illingworth and Kettleborough were ineligible for the 2019 ODI World Cup final as well as the 2022 T20 World Cup final with England qualifying for the summit clash. Kettleborough was in charge of Australia’s win over South Africa in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens with Pat Cummins’ side winning by three wickets. Kettleborough won the prestigious David Shepherd Trophy, awarded to the ICC’s Umpire of the Year on three occasions from 2013 to 2015 while Illingworth won the same in 2019 and 2022.

Joel Wilson will be the third umpire for the high-voltage contest with fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney and match referee Andy Pycroft, all of whom were part of the officiating teams across the semi-finals.

Match officials for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final: India v Australia, Ahmedabad, 19 November

On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth & Richard Kettleborough

Third Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft