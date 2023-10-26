ODI World Cup 2023: 'No reason we...,' Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur's BOLD claim despite three losses

Pakistan are having a nightmare of the ODI World Cup 2023 after three consecutive losses including against Afghanistan on October 23. The losses have left Pakistan's campaign in the lurch. Another loss in next four league games can rule them out of the tournament.

Pakistan Director of Men's Cricket Mickey Arthur, however, is confident that the Men in Green can still win the ODI World Cup.

“We said in the change room the other night that we have got six matches to win the World Cup,” Arthur told PCB Digital.

“We have to get on a streak and win six in a row. We know that as a unit, we know that as a team, we have to make sure we get our strategy 100%. We have to make sure that we get our execution 100% and if we do that, there is no reason why we cannot [win the World Cup].”

“They are a very good cricket team and they're full of confidence because they have played well. I know though that if we do our basics and disciplines right, our skills will come out and we can beat anybody,” Arthur added.

The 1992 World Cup winners are going through a tough phase after starting their campaign with the wins against Netherlands and Sri Lanka. The Babar Azam-led team then lost to India by seven wickets in the third game, by 62 runs against Australia in the fourth game and by eight wickets against Afghanistan in their last game.

The loss against Afghanistan has turned the faces of former Pakistan cricketers red as they questioned the current team's mentality, fitness and Babar's captaincy as well.

Amid the criticism, the Pakistan Cricket Board, issued a media release which said: "The national team still has four crucial matches remaining in the round-robin stage, and the PCB is optimistic that the team will regroup, overcome the setbacks and perform positively and effectively in the upcoming fixtures."

Pakistan next play South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

