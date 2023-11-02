ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand call pacer Kyle Jamieson as cover for injure Matt Henry ahead of Pakistan game

New Zealand have called up Kyle Jamieson as cover for injured Matt Henry ahead of the crucial ODI World Cup 2023 game against Pakistan on Saturday, November 4. Henry got injured during the Blackcaps' 190-run defeat against South Africa on November 1 Pune. This was New Zealand's third successive defeat in the tournament, jeopardizing their hopes to make it to the final four.

Speaking about Henry after the game against South Africa, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that a short turnaround time for the match against Pakistan is the reason to call Jamieson urgently.

“The severity of Matt’s injury, combined with a short turnaround to Pakistan, meant we couldn’t risk being a bowler down for Saturday,” Stead said.

Also Read: India skipper Rohit Sharma provides CRUCIAL update on Hardik Pandya before Sri Lanka game

“Matt’s been a world class performer for us in ODI cricket for the past two World Cup cycles so we’ve got our fingers crossed for the scan results later today,” he added.

“Kyle’s on his way over as we speak and we look forward to welcoming him back into the group," the Kiwi coach spoke.

“He’ll likely train with us on Friday with a mind to being available for Saturday’s game.

“Kyle was able to train for two full weeks with us earlier in the tournament and has since played a Plunket Shield match - so we’re confident he’ll be able to hit the ground running.”

New Zealand started their campaign on song with four consecutive wins including against defending champions England in the ODI World Cup 2023. They then beat Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to rack up eight points in four games.

The Kiwi campaign got off the rail with the loss against India in Dharamsala in their fifth match and after that, they have lost a thriller against Australia and surrendered to South Africa.