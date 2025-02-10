The sub-continent teams, ie India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have seen a shift towards spin pitches in the last couple of years. While the argument is that it is support the home bowlers and playing to the strength - the strategy has backfired more often than not.

India lost 0-3 to New Zealand in October-November last year while Sri Lanka lost 0-2 to Australia in the recent Test series. Pakistan, on the other, managed to win the home series against England 2-1 (last year) with proper rank turners in last two Tests - their first series win in last two years.

Former Sri Lanka skipper and batting great Marvan Atapattu, however, believes that this spin track strategy can boomerang on you.

Spin tracks can boomerang on home side

"My believe is that if you come to a crunch situation you can throw out something unplayable in terms of spin or seam for that matter, but it hits back at you when you have your own batters struggling against spin or pace. So unless you try and play cricket on good wickets at least the longer version, prepare them to adapt to situation as you go along," said Atapattu while talking to WION on the sidelines of a charity match on Saturday (Feb 8).

"Not just have a seaming wicket or seeming wicket from ball 1 of a Test match, That gives everybody a chance (good wicket) that is something I believe in that if you need to nurture batters you need to give good wickets if you need to nurture good wickets you need to give them good wickets.

"Let them have the wicket they want on day 4 or day 5 but you throw any bowler on a wicket that is turning square on day 1 - no bowler becomes a bowler then you come to wrong assumption you take him abroad, put him on a good pitch he takes no wickets that'll be end of his career. So, it is a very tricky situation where playing to your home strength can boomerang on you," added the former Lanka skipper.