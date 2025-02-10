India are dealing with a dilemma around premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fitness with ICC Champions Trophy 2025 just around the corner. Bumrah picked up a back injury during the Sydney Test on the Australia tour in the first week of January and hasn't played any cricket since.

Advertisment

The pacer, however, has been included in India's provisional squad for the Champions Trophy. Bumrah is also expected to play in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series against England in Ahmedabad on February 12 to prove his fitness.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, meanwhile, says that 'it'll be a setback for India' if Bumrah doesn't play.

Advertisment

"If Bumrah doesn't play it is going to be a huge setback for India that is for sure. Because he is somebody who is incredible as far as fast bowling is concerned and irrespective of the format. Be it T20, be it Test matches or ODIs - irrespective of the format he is an incredible player and extremely effective with his line and lengths and extremely and he is a confident bowler. I have not seen anyone line Bumrah I would say. So it is going to be a huge setback for Team India," said Prasad to WION on the sidelines of a charity match on Saturday (Feb 8).

Asked about who could replace Bumrah in India's Champions Trophy squad if the pacer isn't fit, Prasad said: "It is the selectors' call, not mine and they should be asked this question. But I am not very sure right now, it is a question that should be asked to the selection committee and not to anyone of us. I am not in a position to talk about that so I don't know."

One of the title contenders, Team India start their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai (UAE).