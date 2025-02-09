The Champions Trophy 2025 is right around the corner and all eight teams are trying to figure out their best squad for the tournament. One of the title contenders India, which start their campaign on February 20, are currently playing three-ODI series against England at home to find out their best squad and playing XI.

In a bid to ensure that all bases all covered, India had included mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy in England ODI squad despite not naming him for the series initially. Varun's selection comes after his 14-wicket Player of the Serie performance in the five-T20I series against England which preceded the ODI series.

The spinner didn't play the first England ODI in Nagpur but was handed his debut in the second match of the series in Cuttack on Sunday (Feb 9). He picked up 1/54 in 10 overs during his debut match.

Former India spinner and 2011 ODI World Cup winner Piyush Chawla, however, thinks that the Varun doesn't walk into the India playing XI straight away in the Champions Trophy.

"There are bowlers who have doing well for quite some time. Axar (Patel) and (Ravindra) Jadeja all-rounders and Kuldeep, who has been taking wickets in the middle-overs for long, have been performing. So, straight away you can't take him (Varun) in," said Chawla to WION.

Chawla made the comments on the sidelines of a charity match between former India and Sri Lanka players on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday (Feb 8).

India vs Sri Lanka One World One Family Cup

The match, won by India under former pacer Venkatesh Prasad by six runs, was organised by Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission (SMSGHM). This was the second edition of the charity match after the inauguration in 2024.

Sharing the vision behind the unique initiative, Global Humanitarian, Spiritual Leader Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai said, “The One World One Family Cup is not merely a match, it is a collective effort by the SMSGHM mission and the cricketing fraternity to uplift the lives and livelihoods of millions who are deprived of even basic essentials like education, health and nutrition. We intend to make a significant difference by spearheading several such novel initiatives that ultimately serve the cause of humanity. I am elated that everyone took some time out of their busy lives to share a strong message of unity, compassion and concern, collective responsibility and camaraderie, beyond the borders.”