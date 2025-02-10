South Africa opener Matthew Breetzke made history by becoming the first batter to score 150 runs on men’s ODI debut in a tri-series match against New Zealand at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The 26-year-old shattered a 47-year-old record previously held by West Indies’ Desmond Haynes, who had scored 148 on debut against Australia in 1978.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won his second successive toss and elected to field against an understrength South African side missing seven of its Champions Trophy players, who are set to arrive in Karachi later this week. Breetzke, who is not part of South Africa’s Champions Trophy squad, took full advantage of the opportunity and delivered a remarkable knock.

Watch the video here:

Matthew Breetzke becomes the first player to score 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ on ODI debut 👌#3Nations1Trophy | #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/Idsm60lVCC — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 10, 2025

He joined Colin Ingram, Temba Bavuma, and Reeza Hendricks as the only South Africans to hit a century on ODI debut. Breetzke reached his half-century off 68 balls and continued his fluent stroke play, bringing up his hundred in 128 balls with a square cut off Will O’Rourke. He then accelerated his scoring rate, surpassing Haynes’ record in just 20 additional balls. His 148-ball innings featured 11 fours and five sixes before he misread a slower delivery from Matt Henry and was caught at mid-off.

South Africa, powered by Breetzke’s brilliant 150, posted a competitive total of 304 for 6. His innings were well-supported by Jason Smith (41) and Wiaan Mulder (64 off 60 balls), who helped sustain the momentum. Breetzke and Smith shared a 93-run stand, while Mulder and Breetzke added another 131 runs in a solid middle-order effort.

Devon replaces injured Rachin

New Zealand’s bowling attack had mixed results, with O’Rourke (2-72) and Henry (2-59) picking up two wickets each. However, Ben Sears struggled, conceding 65 runs in his spell, including 20 runs in a single over against Breetzke.

New Zealand had to make a forced change as opening batter Rachin Ravindra was replaced by Devon Conway. Ravindra suffered a blow to the forehead while fielding during New Zealand's 78-run victory over Pakistan in the first match of the series. He misjudged a routine catch of Khushdil Shah at deep mid-wicket, resulting in an injury that led to his absence.

Breetzke’s historic knock announced his arrival on the international stage in grand fashion, though he remains outside South Africa’s Champions Trophy plans. His innings provided a strong foundation for South Africa in the ongoing tri-series, showcasing the country’s promising depth in batting talent.

(With inputs from agencies)