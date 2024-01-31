Mitchell Marsh wins prestigious Allan Border medal, named Australia's ODI Player of the Year as well

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has won the prestigious Allan Border medal for 2023 season, completing one of the finest comebacks for the country. Marsh scored 79 more votes than skipper Pat Cummins in a year when the latter took Australia to World Test Championship and ODI World Cup wins against India and retaining Ashes as well. Marsh although, credited his skipper and coach for backing him up.

"I'm a bit fat at times and I love a beer but you see the best in me always and you've changed my life," he said about Cummins and head coach Andrew McDonald. "For your support and your leadership, Patty, playing under you is a dream."

"I often spoke to my wife about...," Marsh said while visibly emotional, "... that I just wanted to get one more crack at it, and it's been amazing. She gave me the perspective on life that I needed," he Marsh said about his wife Greta. Watch his emotional speech below:

One of the best acceptance interviews and thank you speeches you'll see 🙌



Enjoy Mitch Marsh's immediate reaction to winning the Allan Border Medal #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/6trjAXkdSN — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 31, 2024

In one of the epic stories, Marsh scored 594 runs in six Tests at an average of 66 along with 858 runs in ODIs at an average of 47 to go with a strike rate of 114. His comeback started when he was roped in for Headingley Test during Ashes and scored a magnificent 118 at a strike rate of 100. In ODI World Cup 2023 played in India, he was one of the most successful Australian batters, scoring 441 runs at an average of stunning 49.