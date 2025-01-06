Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will play for Perth Scorchers in the BBL for the first time since January 2022. Australia dropped Marsh from the XI for the decisive SCG Test against India, bringing in lanky Beau Webster as his replacement, who scored the winning runs on day three.

Unlike (Marsh and) Jhye Richardson, part of the last two Tests as a bowling reserve and named in the Scorchers’ squad to face Melbourne Renegades at Optus Stadium on Tuesday, star batter Travis Head is unlikely to join Adelaide Striker’s team for the remainder of the tournament.

Head, who will be part of Australia’s Test squad for two matches against Sri Lanka starting January 29, effectively ruled him out from playing in the Big Bash League.

"I'm wrecked," Head said, as quoted by Fox Cricket at the SCG on Sunday. "I don't know what I'm going to do in the next few days, but we've got 10 or 12 days off now before we go to Sri Lanka, and I'm going to use every little bit of that."

Marsh returned to Perth on Monday after Australia completed a 3-1 series win over India in the BGT; he could extend his stay with the Scorchers should the selectors decide against picking him for Sri Lanka Tests, the squad of which to be named later this week.

On the other hand, Webster would return to play for Melbourne Stars against Sydney Sixers on Thursday while remaining available for the return derby against Renegades on January 12.

Test stars to feature in BBL

Following the conclusion of the five-match Test series between India and Australia, several Test stars might turn up for their respective BBL franchise, with Steven Smith (Sydney Sixers), Sam Konstas (Sydney Thunder), Marnus Labuschagne (Brisbane Heat), Usman Khawaja (Brisbane Heat), Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers), Nathan Lyon (Melbourne Renegades) and Sean Abbott (Sydney Sixers) being some of them.

Scott Boland, the Player of the Match in the final Test, could be rested to manage his workload.

Besides, most of these names will return to the Test side for the Sri Lanka series, for which the Aussies will have a week-long training camp in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies)