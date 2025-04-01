LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Lucknow Super Giants will be poised to win their second match in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) as they take on Punjab Kings on Tuesday (Apr 1). The contest in Lucknow will be LSG's first at home while PBKS will be in action after a week having last played on Mar 25. Ahead of the clash between LSG and PBKS, here are all the key details of the IPL 2025 contest, including match time and venue.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming Details

Here’s everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for the LSG vs PBKS IPL match:

When is the LSG vs PBKS IPL match? Date

The LSG vs PBKS IPL match will be played on Tuesday (April 1).

Where is the LSG vs PBKS IPL match being played?

The match will be hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will the LSG vs PBKS IPL match start?

The LSG vs PBKS IPL match will commence at 7:30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the LSG vs PBKS IPL match in India on TV?

The live telecast of the LSG vs PBKS IPL match will be available on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD).

How can I watch the LSG vs PBKS IPL match online?

The LSG vs PBKS IPL match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar App and website in India.

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI

Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Impact Sub: Mitchell Marsh

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Sub: Nehal Wadhera