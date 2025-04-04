Match Preview: Tactical Battle in Lucknow – KL Rahul vs Hardik Pandya: The IPL 2025 caravan moves to Lucknow where the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. With the pitch known for its slow nature, the match is expected to be a tactical battle between disciplined bowling and calculated batting.

Advertisment

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today

LSG, led by KL Rahul, have been inconsistent this season but boast firepower in Nicholas Pooran. Mumbai Indians, after a shaky start, looked much sharper in their recent win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Hardik Pandya's leadership and Bumrah’s form could play a decisive role here.

Also read: How to Watch LSG vs MI Live: Streaming on Smart TV & Mobile + Match Preview & Lineups

Advertisment

Today Match Pitch and Weather Report – Ekana Cricket Stadium

Pitch Nature: Two-paced with grip for slower bowlers

Two-paced with grip for slower bowlers Average 1st Innings Score: 155

155 Chasing Advantage: Teams chasing have had better success here

Teams chasing have had better success here Weather: Clear skies, temperature around 27°C, dew expected

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

Advertisment

LSG vs MI Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played LSG Wins MI Wins 6 5 1

LSG Record in Lucknow

Matches Played Won Lost No Result 15 7 7 1

Predicted Playing XIs and Impact Subs

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mark Wood, Mohsin Khan

Impact Sub: Digvesh Rathi.

Also read: 'Updated IPL 2025 Points Table': Check points table, match results, NRR with wins, loss and other key details

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Naman Dhir, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Ashwani Kumar

Impact Sub: Shreyas Gopal

Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Top Captaincy Picks

Nicholas Pooran: In excellent touch with the bat and scoring heavily against spin.

In excellent touch with the bat and scoring heavily against spin. Hardik Pandya: Contributing in both departments, bowls in the powerplay and finishes with the bat.

Contributing in both departments, bowls in the powerplay and finishes with the bat. Tilak Varma: Consistent middle-order option against both pace and spin.

Differential Picks

Digvesh Rathi: Emerging talent who can exploit early swing in Lucknow.

Emerging talent who can exploit early swing in Lucknow. Ashwani Kumar: Impressive IPL debut; worth a risk if MI bowls first.

Players to Avoid

Naman Dhir: Limited batting opportunity due to batting position.

Limited batting opportunity due to batting position. Deepak Hooda: Out of form and struggling for rhythm this season.

Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction (Small League)

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran (VC), Quinton de Kock

Nicholas Pooran (VC), Quinton de Kock Batters: Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul

Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (C), Marcus Stoinis, Digvesh Rathi

Hardik Pandya (C), Marcus Stoinis, Digvesh Rathi Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mark Wood, Ashwani Kumar

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Match Prediction

Mumbai Indians appear to have more match-winners in form and could edge ahead if they bowl first. However, LSG know the conditions well and will be dangerous, especially if their top order clicks. Expect a close contest.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians to win in a tight game.

Disclaimer: The fantasy tips and facts expressed within this article are the author's personal opinions and WION does not promote or endorse any sort of betting activity. They do not reflect the views of WION. It is not a reflection of the actual points you might earn. WION does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.