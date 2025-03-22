Virat Kohli scored his first fifty of the season, an unbeaten 59, but Krunal Pandya’s heroics with the ball in the first innings laid the platform for a comfortable win for the RCB over KKR in the IPL 2025 opener. On Saturday (Mar 22) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Bengaluru prevailed by seven wickets, as Rajat Patidar began his captaincy tenure with a victory.

Advertisment

KKR vs RCB at the Eden was always going to be a blockbuster, and it didn’t disappoint. Game one of IPL 2025 was a cracker but heartbreak for the home fans as KKR lost their first match of the season.

Also read | IPL 2025: Be wary of SRH's ultra-aggressive approach, coach Daniel Vettori warns all teams

Sent to bat first after losing the toss, KKR lost opener Quinton de Kock inside the first over. Newly-appointed captain Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine steadied the ship, with Rahane taking all bowlers to cleaners. He smashed the first six of the tournament, adding three more in his 103-run stand with Narine for the second wicket.

Advertisment

Though KKR looked like crossing the 200-run-mark at one stage, they scored 174/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of some brilliant bowling and captaincy from RCB.

Krunal impressed everyone with his clutch spell, picking three wickets for 29 runs, while others also chipped in with a wicket each. Seamer Josh Hazlewood grabbed two on his return to competitive cricket.

Advertisment

Salt, Kohli pull off 7-wicket chase for RCB

RCB has had several powerful opening pairs over the years, but this new one of England’s Phil Salt and batting giant Virat Kohli looks like a real deal. The batting duo clicked from the offset - similar to how they did during the pre-season camp, hammering KKR bowlers to all parts. While Salt took the onus early on, Kohli joined him soon after, smashing KKR debutant Spencer Johnson for massive sixes in the same over.

A stroke which had class written all over it! 😍#ViratKohli lifts an overpitched delivery effortlessly for a sublime six! 🫰🏻



Watch LIVE action: https://t.co/iB1oqMusYv #IPLonJioStar 👉 #KKRvRCB, LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/zIapSr0RNj — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 22, 2025

However, what broke KKR’s back was Salt’s assault against premier spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in his first two overs. The pair added 95 for the first wicket before Varun had Salt’s number on 56.

RCB sent in the Impact Player Devdutt Padikkal at three, but that trick failed. Captain Rajat Patidar joined Kohli in the middle and began bashing from the word go, crushing early jitters.

And the skipper joins the party! ❤#RajatPatidar smashes #SunilNarine over long for a beautiful MAXIMUM! 🙌🏻



Watch LIVE action: https://t.co/iB1oqMusYv #IPLonJioStar 👉 #KKRvRCB, LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/OBtBfFkr00 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 22, 2025

He, however, got out playing the glory shot, with English all-rounder Liam Livingstone completing the formalities, scoring an unbeaten 15 off five balls, including two fours and a six.