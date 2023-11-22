IPL: Gautam Gambhir parts ways with LSG to join KKR as mentor; Shah Rukh Khan reacts

Gautam Gambhir has decided to part ways with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Gambhir was the mentor for LSG for 2021 and 2022 season and will now be joining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the same capacity. Notably, Gambhir has previously been with the KKR as a player and mentor both and this would be his second stint with them. Gambhir was also the skipper of KKR when the franchise won the IPL title in 2012 and 2014.

Gambhir announced his departure from the IPL side via a social media posts on his official X handle. Gambhir wrote: "As I announce the end of my impeccable journey with Lucknow Super Giants, I am filled with love and immense gratitude towards all the players, coaches, support staff and every individual who has made this journey memorable. I would like to thank Dr. Sanjiv Goenka for his inspiring leadership while creating this remarkable franchise and for his tremendous support to all my endeavours. I'm sure that the team will do wonders in the future and will make every LSG fan proud. All the very best LSG brigade!"

KKR, on the other hand, welcomed Gambhir with a post by part owner and Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan which read, "Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our Captain coming back home in a different avatar as a "Mentor". He was sorely missed and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam in instilling the never-say-die spirit and of sportsmanship they stand for, in creating magic with Team KKR."

Speaking on his return to the side, Gambhir, as per a KKR release, said: "I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR."

Gambhir's first assignment with the KKR will be the upcoming mini-auction on December 19 where KKR have a purse of US $ 0.2 million or INR 1.65 crore to spend.