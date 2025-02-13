Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli doesn’t need a ‘captaincy title’ to lead, says RCB’s director of cricket, Mo Bobat. On Thursday (Feb 13), the IPL franchise announced batter Rajat Patidar as their new captain ahead of the 18th edition (starting March 21), with Bobat admitting discussing Kohli’s name among all options discussed for the role.

Speaking during the event in Bengaluru, Bobat reflected on RCB’s decision to appoint Patidar and not Kohli, who was rumoured to take over the captaincy role following Faf du Plessis’ departure, saying regardless of who leads the franchise, Virat remains an integral part of the leadership group, something that comes naturally to him.

“Of course, Virat was an option, and that goes without saying, and I know that the fans would've probably lent towards Virat in the first instance, but we've seen a lot of love for Rajat too," RCB’s Mo Bobat said at an event in Bengaluru.

“Look, my point on Virat would be that Virat doesn't need a captaincy title to lead. I think leadership, as we've all seen, is one of his strongest instincts. I think it just comes naturally to him. He leads regardless,” he continued.

Virat captained RCB for nine years (from 2013 to 2021) before stepping down, with former South Africa captain Du Plessis succeeding him. However, with the RCB not retaining Faf (as he moved to Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2025), the fans thought they could pick Kohli as the new captain, which did not happen.

Speaking on how Patidar can follow Faf’s path (of leaning towards Kohli), Bobat said, "Everybody in the country and everyone in the world knows that Virat's a leader in every sense of the word. Andy [Flower, head coach] and I lean on him quite a lot. Faf has lent on him quite a lot, and we're pretty sure that Rajat will be leaning on him too.”

Kohli backed Patidar’s selection as new RCB captain

Bobat also admitted that Kohli was part of the discussions leading to Patidar's appointment as the new RCB captain. Bobat said he, the head coach (Flower), spent time with Kohli (in Ahmedabad) earlier this week, where Kohli expressed excitement in the franchise’s call to name Rajat as Faf’s successor.

"Andy and I spent some time with Virat earlier this week actually in Ahmedabad, and it was really nice getting some time with him and talking things through with him [about captaincy]," Bobat said.

"And what was so obvious was he had so much energy and excitement for this decision and this appointment. He's so pleased for Rajat, like us. He knows how deserving Rajat is of this opportunity and is right behind him,” he added.

