SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have a new power-hitter in Ishan Kishan. The exciting left-handed batter will ply his trade for a new franchise ahead of IPL 2025 and has already sent warning signs to all teams with his stunning show in intra-squad games. Ishan is a proven match-winner at the top, and having joined the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen at SRH, he became part of the most-feared batting attack in this competition.

Mumbai Indians (MI) decided against retaining Ishan ahead of the mega auction late last year but did bid for him during it, only for them to lose the race to SRH, who bagged his services for INR 11.25 crore. Since joining the Orange Army, Ishan has been fine-tuning his batting, preparing to bat at a new position (number three) in the playing XI.

With less than a week remaining before the start of the 18th edition of the IPL, Ishan began making headlines during the intra-squad matches, where he struck two quick-fire fifties. During one of the practice games, Ishan stuck a 24-ball 64 before racking up another unbeaten 73 off 30 balls, stamping his authority as one of the best batters in the side.

Warming up in style 🔥



Ishan Kishan | #PlayWithFire pic.twitter.com/sNRWyi5Qnq — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 16, 2025

Aim is to play for India

Having broken several records with his maiden ODI double hundred against Bangladesh just a couple of years ago, Ishan last featured for India in November 2023, with his fallout with the BCCI over disobeying orders leading to his exclusion from the central contract. He also lost his place in the team across formats. Although Shreyas Iyer was another name who suffered the same fate, the BCCI revoked his penalties, with the selectors picking him for the white-ball squads.

However, with IPL 2025 presenting a new opportunity, Ishan would aim to grab it with both hands and make it count, pressing his case for an Indian Team return.

Considering India and Sri Lanka are hosting the T20 World Cup next year, Ishan has ample time to prove his mettle and push the selectors to consider him for selection.

(With inputs from agencies)