Ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant emphasised the importance of being proactive in leadership. He shared that over the past two years, he has been learning how to enhance his captaincy skills and foster strong communication within the team.

Pant, who made history as the most expensive player in IPL auctions when LSG acquired him for $312 million, is determined to guide the franchise to its maiden title. Speaking in a video shared by Star on X, Pant highlighted the challenges of managing a team filled with experienced and international players.

"I want to be proactive, and that’s something I’ve been working on over the last two years. The more you communicate with management and players, the stronger the bond becomes. It’s crucial to establish a clear channel of communication so that everyone aligns with the same thought process," Pant said.

'Communication is key'

He acknowledged that captaincy in the IPL comes with its own complexities, especially when leading a squad with senior and international players. "One of the biggest challenges is how to effectively communicate with them so that everyone moves in the same direction," he added.

Pant also stressed upon the importance of allowing players the freedom to express themselves, aiming to create a positive team environment. "I want to build a space where players feel free to express themselves. It sounds simple, but making it a reality requires effort from everyone," he shared.

LSG will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Delhi Capitals, Pant’s former team, on Monday (March 24) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The franchise previously reached the playoffs in IPL 2022 and 2023 but was eliminated in the eliminator on both occasions. However, IPL 2024 saw them slip to a seventh-place finish in the table.

With Pant at the helm, Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to turn their fortunes around and contend for their first-ever IPL title.