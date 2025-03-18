The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back for its 18th edition, and for fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), there is a growing sense of destiny attached to the number 18. The most loyal supporters of the franchise know this number all too well—it is the jersey number of their talisman, Virat Kohli.

For over a decade, Kohli has carried RCB on his shoulders, often being the lone warrior in a team that has struggled to cross the final hurdle. As IPL 2025 kicks off, the question arises once again: could this be the year RCB finally breaks its long-standing curse and lifts the coveted trophy?

RCB’s journey: The eternal bridesmaids

Since the inception of the IPL in 2008, Royal Challengers Bangalore has been one of the most followed and passionately supported teams. Based in the cricket-mad city of Bangalore (now Bengaluru), the team has had everything—superstars, a strong fan base, financial backing, and electric home support at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Yet, the one thing that has remained elusive is the IPL trophy.

RCB has reached the final three times—2009, 2011, and 2016—only to fall short on each occasion. The 2009 final saw them lose to the Deccan Chargers, despite a solid campaign. In 2011, they were blown away by Chennai Super Kings and a rampaging MS Dhoni-led squad. But the most painful defeat arguably came in 2016, when Virat Kohli had a dream season, scoring a record-breaking 973 runs, only for RCB to stumble in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad. That season remains one of the biggest 'what-ifs' in IPL history.

Over the years, RCB has been home to some of the biggest names in T20 cricket—Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, and of course, Kohli. Despite their individual brilliance, the team has often lacked balance, particularly in the bowling department. The 'RCB curse' has become a running joke among IPL fans, but 2025 might just be the year things change.

Bengaluru's love affair with cricket

Bengaluru has always been a cricketing powerhouse. The city has produced legends like Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, and Javagal Srinath. The Chinnaswamy Stadium is one of the most iconic venues in India, known for its electric atmosphere and high-scoring games due to its short boundaries. Yet, despite the love for cricket in the city, RCB has not been able to deliver a title to its passionate supporters.

Bengaluru's other major franchise, the Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League, has tasted success, winning the PKL title in 2018. This has made RCB’s lack of silverware even more glaring. However, if there’s one thing common between RCB fans and Bengaluru's sporting culture, it’s resilience. The city continues to rally behind its team, no matter how many heartbreaks they endure.

The symbolism of 18

The number 18 holds a special place in RCB’s history, primarily because of Virat Kohli. He has worn this number throughout his career, both for India and RCB. The 18th edition of the IPL, therefore, feels symbolic—it’s as if the cricketing universe is aligning for Kohli and RCB to finally lift the trophy.

Kohli, who stepped down as RCB captain after the 2021 season, remains the heart and soul of the team. Even without the armband, he continues to be their biggest match-winner and emotional leader. Could IPL 2025 be the perfect script for Kohli to finally lift the one trophy that has eluded him?

Destiny or just another year?

While numbers and symbolism make for great narratives, IPL is won on the field, not in theories. Every season, RCB starts with hope, and every season, their fans are left heartbroken. Yet, this time, there is an added element of destiny—the 18th edition, Kohli’s 18, and possibly his last few seasons in the IPL.

If there was ever a time for RCB to rise, it is now. The ghosts of the past still linger, but cricket is a game of moments. If they can seize theirs, IPL 2025 might just be the year Bengaluru finally erupts in celebration. Will the number 18 bring luck, or will it just be another painful chapter in RCB’s history? The next few months will tell.