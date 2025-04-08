Rajat Patidar, captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been fined INR 12 lakh ($15,000) for maintaining a slow over-rate during their thrilling win against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. This is RCB’s first over-rate offence of IPL 2025.

The fine may have grabbed attention, but Patidar’s smart captaincy was the real talk of the town. In his first season as captain, he’s not only added aggression to RCB’s batting scoring 161 runs in four innings, just behind Virat Kohli’s 164, but also shown great decision-making under pressure.

After the win, former cricketer Ambati Rayudu praised Patidar’s bowling strategy, especially the timely use of Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the death overs during MI’s chase.

“It was a brilliant move,” Rayudu said while talking on ESPNCricinfo's TIMEOUT.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar also appreciated how Patidar managed his bowling resources.

“He was pretty smart with that. To hold back Krunal for the 20th over made absolute sense, because you don't want him to be bowling the 19th over with Josh Hazlewood only having ten or 12 to defend,” Bangar explained.

Rayudu also pointed out how calm Patidar looked in pressure moments, saying: “He was at ease in the pressure situations” and highlighted how Virat Kohli wasn’t as involved in offering suggestions, showing trust in Patidar’s leadership.

RCB currently have three wins from four matches and will next face Delhi Capitals at home on Thursday (Apr 10).

Before this game, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag and Rishabh Pant have also been fined for slow over-rates this season.

Patidar’s confidence as a young captain is growing. His bold choices are not just helping RCB win game, they’re also earning him respect.