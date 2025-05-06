As defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) gear up to face off against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday (7 Mays) in the City of Joy, an unexpected challenge surrounds the clash - the weather of Kolkata.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued forecasts that could disrupt the crucial fixture for KKR at Eden Gardens. After a partly cloudy Monday (6 May) with moderate rain and thunderstorms in Kolkata, Tuesday’s (7 May) forecast isn’t any brighter. A thunderstorm with lightning is expected during the day, which might very well wash out the match.

For KKR, this isn't just another league-stage game. With five wins, five losses, and one no-result so far, they sit sixth on the points table. A rain-affected match that ends in no result would distrubute both teams one point each, taking KKR to 12 points with just two games left to play affecting their IPL 2025 playoffs scenario.

Even if they win both remaining matches, KKR would finish with a maximum of 16 points. While 16 is usually enough to squeeze into the playoffs, however this time their fate won’t be entirely in their own hands.

KKR would need help from GT, DC and LSG

To qualify, they’ll need help from other teams. Gujarat Titans (GT) must lose all of their remaining matches. Delhi Capitals (DC), currently competing for a spot, should lose at least two of their last three games. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) must drop at least one of their next three fixtures.

Only if this chain of scenarios happen in KKR’s favour, they just might seal their spot in the playoffs.

Elsewhere, CSK although officially out of playoff contention will look to play party spoilers. With nothing to lose and Dhoni likely playing one of his final IPL games, the yellow army may go all out against KKR.

As fans eagerly await the result, all eyes will be on the rain gods that could decide the fate of KKR's chance in the IPL 2025 playoffs.