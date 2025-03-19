As Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prepare for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer is eager to play under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane. With Shreyas Iyer moving to Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rahane has taken charge of the squad, and his influence is already being felt within the team.

Advertisment

"So far, he has been an amazing leader. He has taken the initiative to connect with all of us and build camaraderie within the team. We are talking about someone who has led India across formats and captained IPL teams before. He remains composed under pressure and has been a stalwart of the game, scoring runs everywhere. For me, it's going to be a great learning experience, and I am excited to play under him," Venkatesh said.

Also Read: IPL 2025 | Once a teammate of Virat Kohli in U19 World Cup, Tanmay Srivastava now joins IPL as umpire

'I have always carried myself as a leader'

Advertisment

Having been a part of KKR for a few years, Venkatesh now steps into the role of vice-captain. When asked about his preparation for this added responsibility, he said, "There is no specific preparation for it. I have always carried myself as a leader, so it's not entirely new to me. I have worked hard on both my batting and bowling. More than anything, it's about mindset—once you accept the role and embrace the responsibility, half the job is already done. Our preparation has been solid, and we have a strong group of players. I'm really looking forward to the season."

Despite his leadership role, Venkatesh revealed that he hasn’t had direct conversations with former KKR captain Shreyas Iyer or mentor Gautam Gambhir about leading the team.

As the IPL season approaches, Venkatesh Iyer is ready to take on his role as vice-captain and contribute to KKR’s campaign. Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, he believes the team is in good hands and is eager to make an impact both on and off the field.

Advertisment

(With inputs from agencies)