Sports careers can take fascinating turns, and Tanmay Srivastava’s journey is a testament to that. While Virat Kohli, who led India to victory in the 2008 ICC U19 World Cup, went on to become one of the finest batters in cricket history, many of his teammates from that squad did not find the same level of success in their playing careers. As Kohli gears up for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), his former U19 teammate Tanmay Srivastava is set to begin a new chapter—as an umpire in the very same league.

According to a report in the Times of India, Tanmay, now 35, has secured an umpiring role in the IPL. Interestingly, he was India's highest run-scorer in the final of the 2008 U19 World Cup. His early promise earned him a contract with Punjab Kings, but his playing career did not take off as expected.

"I realised that was the best player I could be," Tanmay was quoted saying to TOI. "I was nowhere close to playing in the IPL. I had to decide whether to prolong my playing career or start a longer, more successful second innings."

At 30, while still captaining the Uttarakhand team after previously representing Uttar Pradesh, Tanmay made the tough decision to step away from playing. Wanting to stay involved in cricket, he explored alternative roles. Although he has yet to be assigned an on-field umpiring position in the IPL, he remains hopeful.

See the post here:

A true player never leaves the field—just changes the game.

Wishing Tanmay Srivastava the best as he dons a new hat with the same passion!#UPCA #IPL #UP #PrideOfUP pic.twitter.com/wrRoW31OG2 — UPCA (@UPCACricket) March 17, 2025

He still keeps in touch with Kohli and may cross paths with him during the tournament. "I’m still in touch with Virat, but I had to make a practical decision for my future," he said.

Seeking guidance, Tanmay approached Rajiv Shukla with his plans. "He was surprised because I was only 30 at the time. We discussed possible options. I completed my Level 2 coaching course at the NCA but realised the best I could become was a fielding coach. That’s when I decided to pursue umpiring," he revealed.

'Studying for umpiring is tough'

Determined to succeed in his new path, Tanmay studied rigorously for the umpiring exams while balancing other cricket-related roles, such as talent scouting for RCB and coaching at the National Cricket Academy. "Studying for umpiring is tough. I would stay up late at night, going through the laws and their applications," he explained.

He also highlighted the growing emphasis on bringing younger former players into umpiring, rather than relying solely on older officials with only theoretical knowledge. "The board is encouraging young players to take up umpiring rather than depending too much on older people with bookish knowledge," he added.

Now, as the IPL 2025 season unfolds, Tanmay Srivastava is ready to embrace his new role, proving that the love for the game can lead to unexpected yet fulfilling paths.