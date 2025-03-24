Mumbai Indians may have lost their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but their rookie spinner Vignesh Puthur grabbed the attention. The 24-year-old Kerala-born spinner impressed even in loss on Sunday (Mar 23) and got the appreciation from legendary MS Dhoni himself.

Puthur finished with 3/32 in his four overs as MI made it tough for CSK to chase down a modest 155 at Chepauk. After the match, CSK and India legend Dhoni was seen having a word with the young spinner who no doubt will cherish this memory forever - getting a pat on the back in his debut from Dhoni. Have a look at the moment below:

While CSK may have won the match, this MI spinner definitely caught the attention of everyone with almost full season ahead of him to make full use of this opportunity.

Who is Vignesh Puthur - MI's new spin sensation

The 24-year-old left-arm wrist spinner from Malappuram, Kerala, made an immediate impact in his debut for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, leaving fans and cricketing experts in awe.

Coming from a modest background, his father, Sunil Kumar, is an autorickshaw driver, and his mother, K.P. Bindu, is a homemaker. Growing up in Malappuram, cricket was more of a dream than a reality for Puthur. Financial constraints often posed challenges, but his passion and determination never wavered.

Mumbai Indians, known for their exceptional talent scouting system, took notice of Puthur during the Kerala Premier League. Recognising his potential, MI acquired him in the IPL 2025 auction for $35,000—a moment that changed his life forever. To ensure his growth as a bowler, the franchise even sent him to South Africa for the SA20 league, where he served as a net bowler for MI Cape Town. There, he trained alongside Rashid Khan, one of the finest wrist-spinners in the world, further refining his skills.