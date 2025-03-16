At 36, Mohit Sharma is not just another fast bowler trying to extend his career—he is a seasoned warrior, a quiet enforcer, and a man who has seen every high and low the game has to offer. When he came for the pre-season interactions with Delhi Capitals, he carried with him the same warm smile that has been his signature for years. He greeted everyone with respect, exchanged laughs, and exuded an easy-going charm that made even the most intense cricket discussions feel like casual banter. But behind that ever-present smile lies an unrelenting spirit, one that refuses to fade away.

Advertisment

Mohit’s journey in cricket has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. From being a key player in Chennai Super Kings’ dominant era to an IPL Purple Cap winner, then battling injuries and setbacks, and finally making a roaring comeback with Gujarat Titans—he has lived through every possible phase of a cricketer’s life. Now, as he dons the Delhi Capitals jersey, the hunger remains the same, but the wisdom he brings to the team is even greater.

His approach to preparation is methodical yet adaptive. “I am preparing myself overall, to be honest. I am taking care of my body, bowling with both the new ball and the old ball, and making sure I am ready for any situation,” he shared. For a format as volatile as T20, adaptability is everything, and Mohit has mastered the art of reinventing himself time and again.

Also Read: Massive boost for Rajasthan Royals as star Indian duo joins squad ahead of IPL 2025

Advertisment

One of the key aspects of his game has been his ability to handle setbacks with grace. He has never been one to dwell on losses or bask too long in victories. Even when asked about one of the most heartbreaking moments of his career—the 2023 IPL final, where a couple of crucial deliveries changed the game—his response was one of acceptance and perspective. “I believe in destiny. If something good happens, I move forward. If something bad happens, I go back to the nets,” he said, shrugging off any lingering regrets.

Delhi Capitals will look to tap into this experience, especially with a bowling attack that features both young firepower and experienced campaigners. The presence of a veteran like Mohit Sharma in the dressing room will undoubtedly be invaluable, not just for his skill but for the calmness and clarity he brings. “In T20s, you will get hit. If you are afraid of getting hit for sixes, you won’t take wickets,” he says with a smile, emphasising the importance of courage in high-pressure situations.

'Starc will bring great value to team'

Advertisment

A crucial addition to this IPL season will be Mitchell Starc, a bowler Mohit Sharma deeply respects. When asked about the Australian speedster’s impact, Mohit was candid in his admiration. “Experience matters a lot in T20s, not just in terms of performance but in learning. Having someone like Starc in the mix brings great value to the team. We have all taken hits in this format, but it’s about bouncing back. Starc's ability to deliver in crunch moments will be crucial for us.”

Mohit also acknowledges the role of great mentors in his career, particularly his time under MS Dhoni and Ashish Nehra. Now, as he steps into a new environment, he brings with him the lessons of leadership, patience, and resilience. Having been a part of IPL for over a decade, he understands that reputations mean little—execution on the field is everything.

As Delhi Capitals prepare for the upcoming IPL season, Mohit Sharma remains a fascinating subplot in their campaign. Will he once again prove his mettle and script another chapter in his storied career? If his past is any indication, the answer lies in the same smile that never leaves his face—one that says he’s ready for whatever comes next.