Prince Yadav had not played a single T20 game even at first-class level before 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and in IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad, he clean bowled Travis Head - one of the most dangerous T20 batters in the world - on the very first ball he bowled to the batter.

Prince is playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025 and after going for 47 runs in four over during his first game against Delhi Capitals, he showed why LSH spent INR 30 lakh ($35,000) for him in the mega auction last year.

Bowling his first over against SRH on Thursday (Mar 26), Price went for a four on the first ball but a single on the next ball brought Head on the crease. He then fired in a fuller ball on the stumps and Head's stumps lie on the ground - shattered. Have a look at the video below:

Who is Prince Yadav?

Prince rose to prominence on the back of his performance in Delhi Premier League (DPL) while playing under his LSG captain Rishabh Pant. He finished with 13 wickets in 10 games and was subsequently awarded a white-ball debut for Delhi.

Although, Prince had played two Ranji Trophy games for Delhi in the past - this time he was given a longer rope. He featured in all eight games for Delhi in SMAT and picked up 11 wickets with a best of 3/36 and an economy of 7.54.

A day after he played his first SMAT game where he took wickets of Sameer Rizvi and Nitish Rana, he was bought by LSG in the IPL auction.

With Mayank Yadav and Avesh Khan being out due to injury in LSG's season opener - he made his debut but an unforgettable one. The franchise, however, showed faith and he responded with probably biggest wicket of his career so far.