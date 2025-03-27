The story of Shardul Thakur or Lord Shardul - how he came to be known among fans - doesn't get any better than his twin wickets against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025 on Thursday (Mar 27). Thakur, who was originally not even picked in the IPL mega auction last year, has been the most effective LSG bowler in the two games played so far.

Against SRH, Thakur removed dangerous Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, who had scored a whirlwind ton in the last game, on successive balls - putting IPL's most destructive batting line-up in defense mode. Have a look at the wicket below:

SHARDUL STRIKES! 🔥



The dangerous #AbhishekSharma falls into the trap as he gets caught at fine leg off #ShardulThakur’s clever delivery!



— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 27, 2025

In the match against Delhi Capitals, Shardul had also picked up two wickets that too in the same over - the first of DC's chase - as he dismissed Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel. Thanks to his wickets, LSG were dominating the game for most part only to loss the game by a wicket in the end.

He eventually finished with 4/34 as SRH posted 190/9 in 20 overs.

Shardul Thakur Story in IPL

Thakur joined LSG only days before the IPL 2025 season as a replacement of Mohsin Khan who was ruled out due to an injury. Shardul was picked from registered pool of players at his base price of INR 2 crore ($233,402).

Overall, Thakur has played 95 IPL games for five different franchise over last 10 years. Before turning up for LSG, he played for Punjab Kings in 2015, Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017, CSK from 2018-2022, KKR in 2023 before going back to CSK in 2024.

In 95 IPL games before this season, he had taken 94 wickets with a best of 4/36 and an economy of 9.22 He also has 307 runs to his name at a strike rate of 137 and a best of 68.