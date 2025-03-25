​Former Indian cricket and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has shared his views on the Impact Player rule introduced in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Initially skeptical about its necessity, Dhoni said, "When this rule was implemented, I felt it wasn't really needed at that time." He elaborated that while the rule offers certain advantages, it doesn't significantly alter his role, stating, "I still do my wicket-keeping, so I am not an impact player. I have to be involved in the game."

The Impact Player rule allows teams to introduce a substitute player during a match, aiming to add strategic depth. This has led to discussions about its influence on game dynamics, particularly concerning the increasing scores in T20 cricket. Addressing this, Dhoni observed that the surge in high-scoring games is more attributable to players' evolving mindsets and favorable conditions rather than solely the addition of an extra batsman. He shared, "The number of runs being scored isn't just because of an extra batsman. It's about the mindset—teams now have the comfort of an extra batter, so they play more aggressively."

'It is how T20 has evolved'

This perspective highlights a shift in T20 cricket, where the assurance of additional resources empowers teams to adopt a more assertive approach. Dhoni emphasised that this evolution is driven by the confidence that comes with having extra options, stating, "It's not that all four or five extra batters are being used—it's just the confidence of having them. This is how T20 cricket has evolved."

While some critics argue that the Impact Player rule might hinder the development of all-rounders by favoring specialised big-hitters, Dhoni's insights suggest that the rule's primary effect is on strategic flexibility and player confidence. His reflections provide a nuanced understanding of how regulatory changes can influence the game's progression, not merely through structural adjustments but by reshaping the psychological landscape in which players operate.​

