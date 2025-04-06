MS Dhoni might still be weaving magic behind the stumps, but with the bat, he’s beginning to look like a liability for Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 IPL season. Once hailed as one of the best finishers in cricket, Dhoni has yet to win a single match for CSK this year with his batting contributions. His position in the batting order and inability to accelerate in crucial moments has come under sharp scrutiny.

Advertisment

In a recent match against Delhi Capitals, Mahendra Singh Dhoni batted for 26 balls and managed just 30 runs — a far cry from the explosive finishes fans have come to expect from him. That performance left CSK short of a big total, reigniting debate over Dhoni’s place in the squad.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah given all clear by BCCI's medical staff, joins Mumbai Indians squad ahead of RCB clash

Joining the chorus of concern, former India batter Manoj Tiwary made a blunt assessment, suggesting that Dhoni should’ve called time on his IPL career two years ago.

Advertisment

“Forgive me if I'm being a little strict here. He should have retired after the 2023 IPL — that was his moment. Fans have immense respect for him, but now they’re being deprived of seeing him at his best. Look at the reactions in Chennai — fans out on the streets, emotional interviews — it’s not the same anymore,” Tiwary was quoted saying on Cricbuzz.

'Tell him it's not working'

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming defended Dhoni, saying the veteran keeper-batter cannot bat for long periods due to a persistent knee issue. However, Tiwary questioned the logic behind that explanation.

Advertisment

“He’s keeping wickets for 20 overs — diving, crouching, making run-outs. If his knee can handle that, why not batting? When it comes to helping the team win, suddenly we hear he can’t bat more than 10 overs? All the decisions are being made around him, but nothing’s clicking. It’s time to be honest and tell him it’s not working,” Tiwary added.

With Dhoni's on-field struggles mounting, speculation about his retirement is gaining momentum. Many believe the 2025 season could be his swansong, though no official word has come yet.

(With inputs from agencies)