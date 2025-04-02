Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada says that head coach Ashish Nehra 'doesn't give serious advice but very simple one' as the bowlers get hammered on a daily basis in the the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Rabada made the comments during an interaction with news outlet Times of India where he also spoke about batting friendly pitches in the tournament.

“He’s a belter. He’s such a rad person. Yeah, nothing really serious, gives very simple advice. Not rocket science. Just a good man, and he knows his cricket,” Rabada said about Nehra.

IPL has already seen some of the big scores with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) scoring 286 in only the second match of the tournament. It is the second highest score in IPL history.

“If wickets become too flat, then you might as well not call it cricket. You could just call it batting. ‘Let’s go play a game of batting, guys.’ It can’t get too flat. What’s the point? It becomes way too generic. I don’t mind higher-scoring games. You need those in cricket. But if conditions are too flat too often, then what’s the fun in that? There’s no point,” Rabada said.

In the first five matches of the season, the average first innings score was 213/7 at a run-rate of 10.65 with the highest being 286/6 by SRH. Out of five matches, three teams have managed to breach the 200+ score in the first innings - 286 by SRH vs Rajasthan Royals, 208 by Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals and 244 by PBKS vs GT.

Out of these three, two time the team batting first have won while the team batting second have won the remaining two games where the chase was less than 200.

If the trend continues, the season is poised to have many more runs fests in the coming games - more than 70 of them.