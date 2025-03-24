Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) seamer Mayank Yadav could be missing more action than anticipated in IPL 2025 due to a fresh toe injury he suffered, with the LSG coach Justin Langer hopeful for his availability during the back end of the tournament. The Lucknow-based franchise will be without four frontline seamers for their tournament opener against Delhi Capitals (on Monday), including Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Akash Deep and Avesh Khan.

Addressing the media in the pre-game presser in Vizag, Langer said he is aware of the resources available to him for the first few games, adding every team is always prepared to lose their fast bowlers to injuries for a long tournament like the IPL.

“Yeah, we're very aware that four of our bowlers are unavailable for the first game and probably a couple of the guys for a few games down the track,” Langer said.

“But that's sport, that's cricket, fast bowling usually gives you some headaches, but you just have to adapt. And we've all been in the business long enough to know that the fast-bowling injuries are something that you always have to prepare for. You never hope for it, you never wish for it, but you prepare for it.

“So, we might have to change our game plan a little, but knowing that as the tournament goes on, we'll have some of these excellent bowlers to come back into our attack for us,” he continued.

Mayank emerged on the IPL scene last season when he made headlines for regularly clocking 150 kmph and above in the three contested games. Though he won the Player of the Match award in his first two matches, picking three wickets in each, injuries plagued his career since.

Mayank kicked his toe on the bed

Mayank was gearing up for his return to competitive cricket (from a back injury) before he injured his toe while getting up from his bed, with the latest reports claiming that infection there has delayed his return by two weeks.

"Mayank, who everyone was very excited about last year, he was going quite well (coming back from a back injury), and he kicked his toe on the bed," Langer said. "He got an infection in his toe. It's put his rehab back about a week or two weeks. But he's up and running. We regularly see videos of him bowling. I saw a video of his yesterday. So, hopefully, by the back end of the tournament, Mayank will be up and ready to go for us,” he added.

Meanwhile, LSG replaced left-arm quick Mohsin Khan with India all-rounder Shardul Thakur for this season.

(With inputs from agencies)