Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal has revealed the reason behind their marquee player Rishabh Pant's exit from the team. Pant, one of the most fearsome T20 players in the world, wasn't retained ahead of the recently-concluded mega auction.

"My heart wanted him back in the auction, and I tried getting him back. Kiran also was like, it is OK," Jindal said while talking to RevSportz.

"We will make up later. Both of us will make up with him after the auction if we get him, we will figure it out. We tried, but then the price became too high. So, it was nothing to do with ownership. It was a joint decision that we took," he added.

As for the reason behind not retaining Pant, Jindal noted: "I think we were very aligned as an ownership group. It was a collective decision that was taken. We had a lot of discussions with Rishabh. There were things that we expected of Rishabh that we did not get last season or in the previous seasons and we gave him honest feedback on that," Parth said.

"We both, GMR, JSW, we are one family. We are one, we are united and it was a decision we took. We gave him feedback. Feedback was not taken as we expected it to be taken. He took an emotional call. He has also grown up in this franchise and he was a young boy when he started," he added.

The batter, however, went on to become the costliest buy in IPL history after being acquired by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for INR 27 crore ($3.21 million). While DC tried to use Right-to-Match (RTM) option to retain the southpaw, the price became too steep for them.