When Glenn Phillips isn't busy taking breathtaking, gravity-defying catches on a cricket field, he's dreaming about soaring through the skies. The New Zealand and Gujarat Titans all-rounder is a man of many talents, and if cricket hadn’t been his calling, he would have pursued his childhood passion—flying planes.

Phillips' love for aviation runs deep, and given a chance, he would trade the cricket bat for the pilot's seat in a heartbeat. "Yeah, it's a huge passion of mine. If I wasn't playing cricket and I had all the money in the world growing up, I probably would have ended up being a pilot, to be fair. I love being in the air," said Phillips, who has experience flying the two-seater Cessna 152 aircraft. However, with cricket taking up most of his time, his flying adventures are now limited to simulators.

While his professional journey continues on the field, Phillips doesn’t rule out the possibility of making aviation his second career post-retirement. "Ideally, I'd like to go into the mountains and have absolutely no need for work, just enjoy all my hobbies. But if I still need to work, piloting would be my first option on the list," he added.

Phillips has made a name for himself as one of the best fielders in world cricket, pulling off stunning catches that leave fans in awe. His ability to cover ground and pluck balls out of thin air comes from a mix of genetic gifts and years of rigorous training.

"There is definitely a huge piece of it that comes down to genetics from a speed and agility perspective. So, I guess you can say a little bit naturally gifted, but at the end of the day, talent and natural gifts can only get you so far," Phillips was quoted saying to PTI ahead of Gujarat Titans match against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

His jaw-dropping catches—like the ones that dismissed Mohammad Rizwan and Shubman Gill in the Champions Trophy—have become viral sensations. However, they don’t even make his personal top three. Instead, he picks: Marcus Stoinis' catch at SCG (T20 World Cup 2022) – A full sprint followed by a diving effort, A stunning grab for Gloucester in the T20 Blast – A full stretch dive at deep backward point and Ollie Pope's catch at Hagley Oval (Test match) – His farthest full-extension dive ever.

Though he never watched Jonty Rhodes live, Phillips admires him for revolutioni\sing fielding. Back home, he drew inspiration from Brendon McCullum’s fearless approach on the field.

Learning beyond cricket

Phillips isn’t just a cricket enthusiast; he actively explores other sports to refine his game. He believes diverse sporting experiences help improve different aspects of his cricketing skills. Golf has taught me patience and how to approach the longer format of cricket, while archery has helped me focus on process rather than just results and padel has challenged me to learn new skills quickly, something that translates well into adapting to spin or playing different shots in cricket.

For Phillips, sports are more than just competition—they are a gateway to continuous self-improvement. His willingness to experiment and learn from different disciplines sets him apart in the modern game.

