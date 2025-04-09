Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend Virat Kohli has been in great form this IPL season. He’s scoring quick runs, building partnerships, and once again proving why he’s one of the best in the game. But more than the numbers, it’s his mindset that’s helping him do the same.

Over the years, many people have said that Kohli plays with ego or that he always wants to be the hero. But in a recent interview with JioHotstar, Kohli made it very clear, it was never about that.

“If you look at how things panned out even recently, in one of the Champions Trophy games, Shreyas (Iyer) took charge. It was never about ego... I want to play according to what the situation demands.”

This season, Kohli has often stepped back and let others like Rajat Patidar take the lead. He’s playing his role, smart cricket supporting when needed, leading when the time is right. That shows how much he cares about the team over personal goals.

'I started performing consistently after 2010'

He also spoke about his early days at RCB. Back then, he didn’t get many chances to bat at the top. “In my first three years with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, I didn't get many opportunities... But from 2010 onwards, I started performing more consistently... That’s when my IPL journey really began to take shape.”

Kohli’s journey has always been about learning and growing. From a youngster finding his place to a senior guiding others, he’s come a long way. And now, with every game, he reminds us that cricket is not about ego — it’s about playing for the team.

That’s why fans still believe in him. Because Virat Kohli plays with heart.

